Week 10 Final: Blanchester 38, East Clinton 6

Blanchester’s Ayden Basham (4) pulls away from East Clinton’s Barrett Beam (9) during Friday’s game at ECHS. April Garrett | News Journal

LEES CREEK — Blanchester ended its season with a 38-6 win over East Clinton Friday but the Wildcats fell short of one of their goals.

Despite the victory, Blanchester was eliminated from post-season contention with a 4-6 record. according to Joe Eitel. Though unofficial until the Ohio High School Athletic Association confirms all results from Week 10, it appears the BHS season is over..

Things didn’t start out well for Justin Schmitz and his squad, fumbling the opening kickoff to the Astros.

But the Blanchester defense held up under the pressure and forced a turnover on downs.

Neither team did much on offense in the opening period and things weren’t going well early in the second either.

But Blanchester picked up a first down on an East Clinton offside penalty and that seemed to spark things for the Wildcats. Brayden Behymer, who threw for five touchdowns last week, was good for the first score with a pass to Zack Musselman from 30 yards out and BHS went on top with 7:04 to go in the second period.

After each team punt.ed, Blanchester scored inside the final minute of the first half on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Behymer to Sammy McEntire. BHS led at the break 12-0.

East Clinton adjustments at halftime resulted in a strong drive to open the third period but Caleb Sears picked off an EC pass to stop the drive.

On the next play, Sammy Roush went 85 yards for a touchdown and an 18-0 Wildcats advantage.

After the Blanchester defense stopped another solid East Clinton drive into BHS territory, the offense answered again, this time a 15-yard scoring run by Musselman with three seconds to go in the third. McEntire added the extra point for a 25-0 lead.

After recovering the ensuring onside kick, Blanchester fumble it right back to the Astros. Clayton Kimmey did the honors for the EC, going 45 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

An Alex Johnson interception led to another BHS score. Sears setup the touchdown with a 30-yard rumble to the 1, and then capped the series with a touchdown and a 32-6 BHS advantage.

Ayden Basham rounded out the scoring with a short TD run and the Wildcats closed out the season with a two-game win streak.