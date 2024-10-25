Week 10 Final: Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 0

Clinton-Massie’s Ty Clutter (11) and Brady Dillion (26) chase the New Richmond quarterback Friday night. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie flexed its defensive muscle Friday night in a 42-0 win over New Richmond in the regular season finale at NRHS.

The Falcons (8-2) closed the season with seven wins in a row, four of those coming against playoff teams. In all, Clinton-Massie played seven playoff teams this season. The only losses were to 10-0 Tri-Valley and 9-1 Coldwater.

Clinton-Massie will be the No. 1 seed in Division IV Region 16, that unofficial ranking according to Joe Eitel late Friday night.

The shutout was the second of the season for the Falcons. They held the Lions to just 90 yards on 36 offensive plays from scrimmage. New Richmond had 13 yards and one first down on its initial play of the game but was then shut down by a swarming, hard-hitting Falcons defense.

Meanwhile, Massie rolled up 429 yards of offense, 100 coming through the air. Jack Elkins caught a pair of touchdown passes — one each from Baron Phipps and Kaden Zantene.

Peyton Warren ran for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead the CM ground game.

Clinton-Massie recorded 25 first downs in the game.

SUMMARY

Oct 25, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Falcons 42, Lions 0

CM^21^14^0^7^^42

NR^0^0^0^0^^0

First Quarter

CM-Kaden Zatene 3 yard run (Jack Thamann PAT) 5:50

CM-Jack Elkins 50 yard pass from Baron Phipps (Jack Thamann PAT) 4:11

CM-Jack Elkins 34 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Jack Thamann PAT) 1:13

Second Quarter

CM-Peyton Warren 8 yard run (Jack Thamann PAT) 11:27

CM-Cash Mounce 4 yard pass from Kaden Zantene (Jack Thamann PAT) 4:08

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

CM-Mason Martini 15 yard run (Jack Thamann PAT) 10:21