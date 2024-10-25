Week 10 Final: Wilmington 42, Western Brown 21

MT. ORAB — Wilmington punched its ticket to the post-season playoffs Friday night with a 42-21 victory at Western Brown at LaRosa’s Field at Kibler Stadium.

“I’m really proud of these kids,” WHS head coach Ryan Evans Sr. said after the game. “They knew there was a lot on the line for us and they responded.”

While WHS will play next week, its opponent has not yet been determined. Official playoff pairings won’t happen until Sunday afternoon when released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Wilmington started fast, moving the ball down field behind the running game of Josiah Puller and pass plays to Zane Smith. The score came on a 54-yard pass from Jake Stephens to Eddie Brooks and the PAT by Dylan Groves gave WHS a 7-0 lead.

Touchdown No. 2 came on a Stephens to Steve Rickman pass from 11 yards as the Hurricane extended the lead to 14-0.

A Western Brown turnover led to the third touchdown of the game, as Carson Brown intercepted Western Brown quarterback Brady Sutton, stopping a potential Broncos touchdown drive.

Puller reached the end zone on a 15-yarder with 7:47 to play until halftime, and the PAT kick by Groves stretched the Hurricane lead to 21-0.

Western Brown got on the board with just under 4:00 remaining when Sutton took it to the end zone from nine yards out and the PAT made it 21-7.

Wilmington was not done before the intermission, as Stephens hooked up with Rickman on a 25-yard pass, making it a 28-7 score at halftime.

The Hurricane scored quickly to begin the second half, as Western Brown attempted an onside kick to begin the third quarter. WHS recovered and capitalized as Brooks had his second TD catch at the 11:00 mark. Western Brown scored on a 19-yard pass play to Brayden Harman, closing the gap to 35-14.

Puller scored his second TD of the game in the final period and the Broncos reached the end zone in the final minute.

Coach Evans was pleased with his team’s line play, giving Stephens time to make the offense work effectively.

“Our offensive line play tonight was great and defensively we did well (three sacks). Carson Brown had a big interception and Josiah (Puller) did a great job running the ball.

“We’re glad we get a chance to move on in the playoffs. That was our goal coming in here to get the win to clinch it.”