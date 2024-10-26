Clinton-Massie’s Caleb Werling in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Caleb Werling in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Caleb Werling in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Caleb Werling in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam in the Division II Region 8 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal East Clinton’s Landen Kaun in the Division III Region 12 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal East Clinton’s Jackson Seabaugh in the Division III Region 12 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal East Clinton’s Landen Kaun and Jackson Seabaugh in the Division III Region 12 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal East Clinton’s Landen Kaun in the Division III Region 12 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal East Clinton’s Jackson Seabaugh and Landen Kaun in the Division III Region 12 Cross Country Championship in Troy Saturday. Mark Huber | News Journal

TROY — The cross country season for four Clinton County runners ended Saturday in Troy in the shadow of Hobart Arena.

Running on the levy of the Miami River in the heart of Troy, runners from all over Ohio quickly tramped the 3.1 mile layout on a breezy, crisp fall day.

In the Division III Region 12 boys race, Landen Kaun of East Clinton was 48th with a time of 18:08.16.

Jackson Seabaugh ran 18:27.96 and finished 66th.

In the Division II Region 8 boys race, Caleb Werling of Clinton-Massie finished 63rd in the field with a time of 18:05.83.

In the Division II Region 8 girls race, Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam was 54th with a time of 21:50.47.