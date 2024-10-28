CCWC invites local businesses to help shape workforce development efforts

The Clinton County Workforce Collaborative (CCWC), in partnership with Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), is conducting a survey to understand better the skills, credentials, and training local businesses need in their workforce, according to a news release.

This survey will be critical in tailoring workforce development, retention, and recruitment initiatives across Clinton County by gathering feedback directly from business leaders and employers, according to the release. The survey will provide valuable insights into local workforce demands, allowing the CCWC to refine career pathways and certifications that meet real-world employment needs in the community.

Business owners, human resources managers, and hiring professionals are encouraged to participate and share their perspectives. The survey is brief, requiring just 10 minutes to complete, and allows local businesses to actively contribute to strengthening the county’s workforce, according to the release.

“Our goal is to ensure that the credentialing pathways that we target reflect the needs of businesses and nonprofits in Clinton County,” said Conner Wyatt, Clinton County Workforce Development director, a representative of SOESC. “By sharing your insights, you contribute directly to a more prepared and resilient local workforce.”

Survey Information:

● Purpose: To identify the skills and credentials Clinton County employers seek in the workforce

● Who Should Participate: Business owners, HR professionals, and hiring managers

● Time to Complete: Approximately 10 minutes

● Survey Link: Submit the Credentialing Survey Here

About the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative (CCWC)

The CCWC is a local initiative that brings together leaders from business, education, government, and non-profit sectors to address workforce development challenges and create opportunities for job seekers and students in the region. Through focused working groups, the CCWC is making strides in bridging the gap between education and employment by connecting the local workforce with valuable career pathways.

For questions or additional information, contact Conner Wyatt at [email protected].