City’s fall leaf pickup program to begin Nov. 12

The City of Wilmington will begin its Leaf Pickup Program on Tuesday, Nov. 12. City workers will begin picking up leaves in the Southwest Quadrant of the city and will proceed clockwise through city neighborhoods, according to a news release.

The tentative route for pickup is:

Southwest Quadrant – (South of West Main St./West of South South St.) Southridge, Timber Glen, Truesdell

Northwest Quadrant – (North of West Main St./West of North South St.) Lakewood, McDermott Village, Wilmington High School

Northeast Quadrant – (North of East Main St./East of North South St.) North Lincoln, North Walnut, Denver Addition, Rombach Avenue

Southeast Quadrant – (South of East Main Street/East of South South Street) Wilmington College, Southeast Neighborhood

Leaves should be raked to the edge of the curb (between the curb and sidewalk). Do not rake leaves into the street. Leaves in the street contaminate stormwater runoff and block catch basins and cause flooding.

Do not place leaf piles over fiber boxes. Fiber boxes are green plastic boxes located in the ground. If leaves are piled over the boxes, the fiber box lids may be removed during collection and damage equipment.

No branches, rocks, trash, or other debris should be placed in leaf piles. Branches and other debris mixed in with the leaves will damage the equipment and will create delays in the collection process.

Please remove all portable basketball rims from the street edge and curb line to expedite the collection process. Do not park on leaf piles. Please park in the driveway when possible.

The city will make three rounds through each quadrant. The average time in each quadrant is 1-2 weeks, however, timing will vary based on weather conditions and quantity of leaves. Leaves in the alleys will be picked up at the end of the third round. As is common in Ohio, weather does not always cooperate, and delays in pickup may occur.

The most up to date information can be found on the City of Wilmington website at www.wilmingtonohio.gov or contact the Streets Department at (937) 382-6339.