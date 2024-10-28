Working alongside community partners, Clinton County CAP coordinated with residents and local businesses to collect donations across the county. These contributions were transported to Highland County CAP, which organized two semi-trucks to carry the collected supplies directly to North Carolina. Submitted photos Clinton Co. Community Action joins statewide effort to aid North Carolina hurricane relief Clinton Co. Community Action joins statewide effort to aid North Carolina hurricane relief Clinton Co. Community Action joins statewide effort to aid North Carolina hurricane relief

Clinton County Community Action Program (CAP) proudly partnered with Highland County Community Action and other agencies across the state to gather and deliver critical supplies for the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Community Action Agencies across Ohio have come together to support those affected by this devastating storm by collecting household items, winter clothing, office supplies, and other essentials for those in need.

“Our network is committed to helping impoverished people, no matter the cause or the circumstances,” said Philip E. Cole, executive director of the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies. “When the hurricane hit and devastated our friends in North Carolina, Ohio’s network of agencies sprang into action to help.”

Working alongside community partners, Clinton County CAP coordinated with residents and local businesses to collect donations across the county. These contributions were transported to Highland County CAP, which organized two semi-trucks to carry the collected supplies directly to North Carolina. The Highland County agency’s dedication has been instrumental in ensuring the aid reaches those most in need.

“We’ve seen the devastation created by Hurricane Helene, and we knew we needed to do something to help our peers and colleagues,” said Julia Wise, executive director at Highland County Community Action Organization. “Many Community Action staff were impacted personally, yet they are continuing to help their neighbors while suffering from their own losses. If our efforts help those impacted, we’re happy to do what we can.”

Clinton County CAP extends its gratitude to Campbell Trucking for providing transportation support to North Carolina, helping ensure the supplies make it to affected communities. This collective effort underscores the power of collaboration and neighborly support during times of crisis.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous spirit shown by our Clinton County residents and our partnerships with neighboring organizations. These efforts highlight the strength and compassion within our community, especially when it comes to helping others in their time of need,” said Jane Newkirk, executive director at Clinton County Community Action Organization “Together, we make a difference.”

For more information or to find out how to support the Clinton County Community Action Program, visit ClintonCap.org.