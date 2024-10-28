Health Alliance of Clinton County awards scholarships

The Health Alliance of Clinton County recently awarded scholarships to five individuals. First row sitting left to right: Tansy Bernard, Sklar Seaman, Wendy Short, Deven Snyder and Monica Wood. Second row, left to right: Health Alliance Scholarship Committee: Patti Cook, Kathy Havey, Patti Settlemyre, Frances Sharp and chair Pat Richardson. Submitted photo

The Health Alliance of Clinton County awards medical scholarships to individuals working in the medical field and pursuing a medical degree, advanced degree or certificate in a healthcare field. On Oct. 22, at McCoy Place Catering Center, five scholarships were awarded to individuals working at Clinton Memorial Hospital, Drayer Physical Therapy and the Clinton County Health Department.

Those receiving scholarships and their pursued degree were: Tansy Bernard – Masters in Public Health Administration; Skylar Seaman – Registered Nurse, specializing in Neonatal Care; Wendy Short – Mental Health Nurse Practitioner; Devon Snyder – Physician Assistant, and Monica Wood – Masters of Science in Nursing Administration.

Also in attendance, representing Clinton Memorial Hospital. were Matt Gunderman, Assistant Administrator; Robert Bowling, Director of Surgery and Deb Dozier, Chief Nursing Officer.