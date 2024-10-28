McCoy visits Wilmington Rotary Club

Andrew McCoy, soon to be the Clinton County Common Pleas Court judge replacing Judge Rudduck, recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Conference Center. McCoy, who was the prosecuting attorney, is finishing up at his private practice and working at the Common Pleas Court with Judge Rudduck. He said he appreciates Judge Rudduck’s attention to integrity and hopes to continue with the same integrity as he moves into the judgeship. McCoy (right) is pictured with Shaun Goodbar, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club.

Submitted photo