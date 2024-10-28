Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash

Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2024, at the intersection of US 22 and State Route 380 near Clarksville, according to the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District. Firefighters arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway with heavy damage. Command was established an an additional medic was requested from Wilmington Professional Firefighters Local 3011. Two patients were found with minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. The Wilmington Fire Department assisted at the scene. Crews operated on the scene until the roadway was cleared of all debris and the vehicles were removed by a local towing company.

Photo courtesy of Clinton-Warren Fire District Facebook