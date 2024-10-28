WHS announces Oct. Students of the Month

Elijah Stewart Taelynn Rooker Danielle Wilks Amiya Rollins Jamin Pritchett Jacob Scott Eric Jones McKinley Maia Cecilia Hackney Eleanor Willison

Wilmington High School is proud to announce its Students of the Month for October. The following are the students and quotes from their teachers about the individuals:

Independent Studies: Elijah Stewart

“Our choice this month is Elijah Stewart. There are many things we could say about all of his talents on the field and off, but keeping it concerning the classroom, he does all the right things. He always has something to keep himself busy. He is quiet. He never distracts the other children and, in fact, helps show them how to spend the hour-long class constructively. He has always been a pleasure to have in class, and I hope he continues to be the leader he is on the path to be.”

Front Office: Taelynn Rooker

“Taelynn is cheerful, thoughtful of her peers, and polite in the office. Watching her join the XC team this year, be part of the team, and grow as a person all around has been a delight. So proud of her!”

Agriculture Education: Danielle Wilks

“Danielle Wilks has been selected as the October Student of the Month for the Agriculture Education Department. Not only is Danielle an active participant in class and in FFA, she also has an outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and has made plans for a unique Agriscience Fair project. Danielle works hard, asks questions, and helps others whenever needed. Thank you, Danielle, for being a leader in and out of the classroom!”

Mathematics: Amiya Rollins

“Amiya is one of the top-performing students in my Geometry class. She is a conscientious, hardworking student. Her behavior is always appropriate, and she is becoming a leader and role model for other students.”

Art: Jamin Pritchett

“Jamin Pritchett is a wonderful example of what hard work, kindness, and respect look like in the WHS art room. In Art One, Jamin always gives each assignment his best effort and is great at asking questions or seeking help when he is stumped. He works to get all classwork completed, arranging to stay after school or do it for homework if he needs to get caught up. But most importantly, Jamin is a kind human, one who makes those he sits next to feel welcomed. He is kind and polite to teachers and classmates alike, and I am happy to have him in class. He makes our 2nd period a better, more kind one, and I am so thankful!”

English: Jacob Scott

“Jacob Scott is the English Department’s student of the month. Jacob sets a good example with his behavior, listening skills, and student engagement in class. He encourages others who may be struggling. He comes to class on time and is respectful toward his teachers. He stays on top of his work and works hard to be his best every day. Jacob has shown tremendous growth in this subject area. Way to go, Jacob! I am proud of you!”

Social Studies: Eric Jones

“Eric deserves to be student of the month because he shows up each day prepared to learn. He has been a very engaged student this semester. He asks insightful questions and helps the students around him. He is an example of a responsible student who meets his obligations and does so with care.”

Foreign Language: McKinley Maia

“McKinley Maia is the Foreign Language Department Student of the Month for October. McKinley is a very hardworking student, both in and outside of the classroom. She is always one of the first students to participate, and you can always count on her to throw out an answer if the class is stuck in a standstill. McKinley has an awesome attitude about everything we do in class and is always willing to do whatever we are doing with all of her effort. I also feel that every time you have a conversation with McKinley, you will walk away from it in an even better mood than when you started talking to her, which is an increasingly rare trait to have. Keep up the good work, McKinley!”

Theatre: Cecilia Hackney

“Cecelia is always prepared for class. She is attentive to detail and often asks clarifying questions. She wants to make sure to ‘get it right.’ Cecelia contributes to class discussions and takes great pride in her work.”

Science: Eleanor Willison

“Eleanor frequently comes to class prepared, does quality work, and collaborates well with others. She is willing to ask questions when needing clarification, is a willing participant in class discussions, and can be counted on to lend a helping hand.”