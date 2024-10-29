Arson, other issues discussed at Sabina council meeting

SABINA, Ohio — A reported arson incident at a shelter house in a local park and incidents with water main breaks in the past month have ignited conversations about safety and community responsibility in the Village of Sabina. Village council met in chamber halls recently with this in mind and sought to rectify said problems.

New evidence released earlier this month and addressed directly in the recent council meeting sheds new light on possible suspects in the arson case. According to a witness at the scene, surveillance video released on Sabina’s Facebook page has revealed new details.

In the footage reviewed by town officials and released on social media, a young woman is seen leaving the shelter house shortly before a blaze broke out around 10:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. This was confirmed by Sabina Mayor Abe Arnold in comments at the council meeting, in which he described an unreleased video showing the fire growing within the shelter house.

Initially, thought to be two boys in the vicinity, the footage clearly identified a young woman, and police confirmed that although they haven’t charged anyone yet, they have a list of possible suspects.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of destruction,” said Sabina resident Laurie Taylor. “That shelter house was a spot for everyone in town. Kids play there, and families gather there. To think it was intentionally burned is just heartbreaking.”

Despite initial delays in mobilizing a formal investigation, local authorities have been working closely with residents to gather any leads on the suspect. Arnold noted that social media posts have generated possible leads.

“We’ve received some tips and are pursuing them thanks to the community’s input,” said Arnold.

The mayor spoke last month about issues facing the community, including the fire to the shelter house and the water main breaks, saying that he would rely on his staff and that if changes needed to be made or discipline needed to be carried out, he would.

“I need my staff… as I told them when I first came in, the first meeting I had with them, I gotta rely on you guys to do your job,” said Arnold in the prior month’s council meeting in which he addressed council and staff. “And I gotta rely on you to tell me what’s going on. And to be quite honest, I don’t get that from everybody. I’m fed up. So either two things are gonna happen. Either I need to resign, or people are gonna start losing their jobs.”

This also underscores tensions surrounding local government operations, which were highlighted by a recent public allegation against village administrator Rob Dean. At the council meeting last week, resident Harold Camp accused the administrator of calling him an expletive-laden name during a dispute over construction work near his home.

He claimed that after a miscommunication regarding driveway access, he attempted to drive on freshly laid concrete, which led to an argument. According to the resident, “All I wanted was clear communication. I didn’t expect to be spoken to like that by a town official.”

Camp added: “I went and asked the construction worker, are you gonna put steel plates down? He went over and pressed on the cement and said it’s not needed. At that time, I told him I’m going to…where my truck was parked and bring it home. When I did, I went in the cement. It wasn’t cured.”

Camp alleged that Dean then drove to his house and a profanity-laden altercation proceeded to take place, which Camp alleges was captured on video from a camera near his garage.

The administrator acknowledged the resident’s complaint and publicly apologized, admitting to speaking to the resident in the manner described by Camp.

“It’s a challenging time with all the work happening around town,” said Arnold. “We’re committed to learning from this and making the construction process more manageable for our residents.”

Residents have shown optimism that the shelter house will be rebuilt and that lessons will be taken from both the fire and construction disputes.

“We’re all passionate about our town,” Taylor shared. “We’ll rebuild, and hopefully, we’ll come out of this stronger and more unified as a community.”

The council has assured that steps will be taken to improve communication, especially during major projects, and has pledged that any tips about the arson will be followed up promptly.