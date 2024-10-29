Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Fall Midweek at Wilmington Church of God

The Wilmington Church of God will be hosting an event on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Located at R. Gordon Drive in Wilmington, the all-ages event will provide food, a bonfire, wagon rides, s’mores, and pumpkin games.

Center Halloween Party

The Clinton County Early Learning Center is having its annual Halloween party on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. The CCELC is located at 1600 Alex Drive in Wilmington.

Beggar’s Night – Sabina

Sabina’s annual beggar’s night is scheduled for Oct. 31 in Sabina from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Hosted by Compassion Wilmington, this event takes place on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 627 S. Nelson Ave. Free food, toys, treats, and more.

Halloween in Clinton County

Don’t be afraid to share the news that Halloween in Clinton County will be happening on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. So, go enjoy a night of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls across the county and partake in the haunted Halloween spirit.

Trick or Treat at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab

Skip the cold weather and crowded streets and brighten the day of residents at Wilmington Nursing and Rehab, who will be handing out candy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. Located at 75 Hale Street in Wilmington.

Blanchester Parks & Recreation Boo Bash

Come enjoy Halloween in Blanchester at their Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Blanchester Municipal Building located at 318 E. Main St. Featuring a haunted house, a family-friendly maze, games, crafts, and lots of candy.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Featuring The Denton Affair

The Halloween season isn’t over without a shadowcast viewing of the classic B-movie. Featuring shadowcast The Denton Affair, The Murphy Theatre will be hosting a showing of the campy 70s love letter to RKO Pictures and old horror and science fiction films. This event takes place Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 p.m., tickets are $15 at the door.

Holiday at The Mill – It’s a Wonderful Life

Start the holiday season at the Sugartree Mill and enjoy home goods and antiques, discounts throughout the store, and complimentary refreshments–including coffee from The Drip on Saturday. Happening Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Drip will be serving coffee from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Saturday Yoga at The Flip Zone

Enjoy a morning of relaxation and yoga at The Flip Zone on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., located at 160 Park Drive in Wilmington.

Soup and Sandwich Supper at Springfield Friends Meeting

All residents are invited to a dinner of soup and sandwiches on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Springfield Friends Meeting, located at 121 Todds Fork Road outside of Wilmington. The event will offer homemade soups, a Sloppy Joe sandwich, and dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the social room, with a candlelight concert of meditative piano music performed by Judy Sargent taking place afterward.

Movies at the Murphy Presents: “Coco”

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a showing of the classic Pixar-animated film, “Coco.” The showing begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

First Christian Church of Wilmington Annual Congregational Meeting

The First Christian Church of Wilmington will hold its annual congregational meeting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at noon at the First Christian Church of Wilmington, located at 120 Columbus St. The event will welcome all members of the church and will follow immediately after Sunday service.

Plant Bingo

Come play bingo for plants and other prizes on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building, located at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. Guests can buy bingo cards for $0-$20 and play to win plants and other prizes. Any guest who buys three cards of the same dollar amount can turn cards in for a guaranteed prize.

Organic Wine Tasting at the Roberts Centre

Celebrate Bluegrass Week on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ralph’s Garage at the Roberts Centre–located at 123 Gano Road in Wilmington. The tasting will consist of three organic, sustainable wines with light appetizers, presented by Certified Sommelier. Tickets are $15 per person.

Chunky Blanket Workshop at TinCap

Winter is right around the corner, and what better way to prepare than by creating your very own blanket for the season–or for a loved one’s Christmas gift? Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30, at TinCap in Wilmington, located at 59 W. Sugartree St.

House Doctor Clinic

The Clinton County History Center will be hosting a “Building Doctor” clinic on Nov. 7 for folks looking to maintain older or historic buildings with tips on such things as cracked plaster, wet basements, and masonry repairs. The event will be held at Clinton County History Center, located at 149 E. Locust Street, Wilmington. The free seminar runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and will be making house calls on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Surviving the Holidays Grief Support Group

Nonprofit Compassion Wilmington will be hosting a support group for residents that focuses on struggles throughout the holiday season. The support group will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of God, located at 200 R Gordon Drive in Wilmington.

Fall Soup Fundraiser

Held inside the Robert Moyer Room at the Wilmington Municipal Building, this fundraiser event’s proceeds will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Taking place Friday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. The lunch includes free homemade soup, a drink, and dessert.

Nyla’s Memorial Food Truck Rally

Happening Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1499 Rombach Ave., this event is in celebration of the life of Nyla Smith, who passed from a congenital heart defect in October. This food truck rally will help support the family, with 10% of all proceeds going to the family.

Poetry Salon

The Wilmington Writers Collaborative will be holding an event on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., featuring David Garrison and Matt Birdsall reading and discussing their favorite poems, with a chance for other writers to read their own work. Open and free to all poets and writers. Please email [email protected] to RSVP and get directions to the site.

First Christian Church of Wilmington Thanksgiving

Members and Friends of First Christian Church are invited to a Thanksgiving meal in the fellowship hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, at noon, at the First Christian Church of Wilmington, located at 120 Columbus St. in Wilmington.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, (one week earlier than usual) in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: meatloaf, mac & cheese, green beans, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. The next free dinner will be January 23.