Leesburg resident recognized for helping keep the community green

“Buster the Mouse,” the mascot for the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, along with Erin Camery from the same organization, recently surprised Leesburg resident, Annie Diles, at the community drop-off recycling containers on West Main Street in Wilmington. Diles was “caught green-handed,” ensuring proper recyclables were deposited at the site.

Though Diles is not recycling her own household waste, she has become a recycling advocate through her work as a home health aide for Katy’s Home Health Care. Many of her clients rely on her to take their recycling to the drop-off location, and she’s more than happy to help. As a former preschool teacher and a Wilmington native, Diles’s passion for helping others has seamlessly transferred into her new role caring for the elderly.

For her dedication to the environment and her community, Diles was awarded a recycled-content prize pack, which included a new entry rug and a reusable shopping bag. Her actions demonstrate how one person’s effort can make a significant difference, especially for those with mobility challenges who may not be able to recycle on their own.

The Solid Waste Management District encourages everyone to recycle properly and offers the chance to win prizes, just like Diles. To find a full list of acceptable materials and recycling locations across Clinton County, visit their website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Who knows? You might be the next person “caught green-handed” and rewarded for helping keep the community green.