Port Authority proposes new trunk sewer line

T. Alex Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority, presents details on the All Ohio Future Fund to the Clinton County Commissioners. Beres explained the fund’s purpose to support infrastructure projects that make Ohio’s industrial sites development-ready, with a proposed project to construct a trunk sewer line and extend water mains to enable further development near the airpark. Serena Hall | News Journal

WILMINGTON, Ohio — At Monday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting, T. Alex Beres, executive director of the Clinton County Port Authority, along with Josh Roth, economic development director, and Rick Schaffer, projects manager, presented a new program proposal: the All Ohio Future Fund.

This fund is intended to support grant-forgivable loans, financing necessary infrastructure improvements for industrial sites across the state. They also introduced a major proposal to construct a new trunk sewer line from the recently built Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and extend water mains to stimulate further development, particularly in areas around the airpark.

The proposed infrastructure project aims to establish a new trunk line running through the airpark to the site on Progress Way. This trunk line would allow for adequate sewage capacity for future developments in the area. Currently, the most-used trunk line in this region is an aging military line. Beres emphasized that in the next 20 years, this line will approach a century of use, so planning for a new line now is essential to ensure future service to existing industries.

“The thing that’s lacking is suitable trunk lines to convey sewer back to the treatment plant,” Beres explained. He noted that the main trunk line in use is “an old military trunk line that kind of follows old State Route 73… built maybe in the early 1950s.” With the line approaching 100 years of use within the next 20 years, he emphasized, “We need to start thinking about plans on that now because that serves all the existing industries.”

The proposal outlines four phases to make the project manageable in terms of funding and execution. With a projected cost of $36,735,261, the Port Authority is applying to the state for this amount, hoping to secure funds for detailed project design. This would enable them to “do a detailed design, to have a plan on the shelf ready to go and cut the timeline,” noted Beres.

Importantly, they clarified they are not requesting direct financial support from the commissioners, only a letter of support, which would also be requested from other partners, including the City of Wilmington, the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), and the Dayton Development Coalition in order to apply for the grant.

Beres noted that the All Ohio Future Fund, which was part of Ohio’s most recent state operating budget, was designed to increase Ohio’s inventory of development-ready sites, with statewide funding of $750 million. The fund’s focus on publicly owned or auctioned industrial sites makes the project attractive, as the Port Authority and the CIC collectively control roughly 400 acres in the area.

The presentation included a slideshow with maps and phased plans for the new sewer lines. Beres pointed out that while the airpark development site currently has sewer infrastructure, it lacks the necessary capacity for industrial use. Similarly, a 145-acre parcel off Progress Way, owned by the CIC, also lacks sufficient water and sewer capacity to support industrial development.

The commissioners responded positively to the proposal, expressing support for initiatives that align with the county’s development goals. The Port Authority will proceed with the application process. These processes are accepted on a rolling basis. The Port Authority intends to submit a draft letter template for the commissioners’ endorsement.

Commissioner president Mike McCarty expressed his support for the proposal. “We’re all on the same team,” McCarty said, “so as much as we can help support things that accomplish common goals and move the county forward, it’s a good thing.”