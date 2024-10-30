Way Back Wednesday: Sabina School elementary students

This is a group photo of elementary school students from the Sabina School in 1956-57. Specific grades were not mentioned. Two students were absent from the photo, David Cox and Kathy Dearth, and at least one among the group is more associated with Wilmington Schools. Those in the photo are, from left to right, front row, Irvin Stirr, Harry Tillis, Robert McKenzie, Gene Armstrong, Charles Dawson, Sampson Morris, Joe Cummings; middle row, Connie Sue Payne, Sondra Thompson, Cathy Beal, Nora (no last name listed), Martha Sue Wilson, Constance Pratt, Bernice Clifton, Donna Mercer, Bonnie Denehy; back row, Terry Holderman, Brenda Gaskins, Sandra Rogers, Lois Brownlee, Carolotta Graves, Charles Brewer, Steven Sieg, John Petty, Eddie Summers, Warren Case and Ronald Hart. The name of the teacher standing behind the group was not given.

Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County History Center. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center