11 county coaches, athletes earn top honors in SBAAC fall sports

Clinton County’s four schools fared well in fall sports post-season awards in the SBAAC American and National divisions.

Football has been voted on but is not yet being released by the league.

On the National Division volleyball court, East Clinton’s Emily Arnold (player of the year) and Sarah Sodini (coach of the year) earned top honors.

In addition to Arnold, National Division first teamers were EC’s Karsyn Jamison and Blanchester’s Emma Hartmann and Madison Winemiller.

Second team players were Blanchester’s Jocelyn Lansing, Audri Byrom and Bailie Bare, and EC’s Taylor Barton and Colie Murarescu. Honorable mention went to Makayla Seaman of EC and Tamaira Stewart of BHS.

For the fourth straight year in the American Division, Andy Steed was boys golf player of the year and Phil Larrick was coach of the year as the Falcons won the championship the last four seasons.

Owen Goodwin, Colson Morgan and Steed of Clinton-Massie were first teamers while Gunnar Martin, WHS freshman, was first team as well.

Jack DeHart of CMHS was second team in boys golf.

In girls golf, which combines both divisions at this time, Clinton-Massie again swept top honors with Grace Boone player of the year and Jimmy Brady coach of the year.

The entire first team in girls golf was made up of Clinton-Massie and Wilmington players — Boone, Rylee Long, Charlotte Robinson and Stormie Stroud of CM, and Abi Earley and Kailey Pfister of WHS.

Blanchester’s Alivia Brewster and Clinton-Massie’s Samantha VanPelt were second team players.

On the SBC American Division tennis courts, Addison Swope of CM was player of the year and Julie Kirby of CM was coach of the year for the second straight season as Massie won a third straight crown.

First teamers were Swope, Brylie Green/Noel Gasaway, Lilly Logsdon/Paige Oberweiser of Massie, and Layna Holmes of WHS.

Wilmington’s Reagan Henry and Jenna Pletcher/Kiley Comberger were second team players.

On the National Division tennis side, Lilly Bates of Blanchester was player of the year while Liz Benjamin of CNE was coach of the year.

Bates was joined on the first team by East Clinton’s Rylee Kempton and Stephanie Lambert. Lydia Siler of BHS was second team.

On the pitch, Bryce Vilvens of Wilmington shared American Division player of the year honors in boys soccer with Zane Jimison of Goshen. Justin Lengyel of Goshen was coach of the year.

First-team honors went to Wilmington’s Ben Angelica, Scotty Hall, Zander Johnson and Vilvens, along with Clinton-Massie’s Wyatt Coblentz, Sam Massie, Kennedy Morgan and Jack Thamann.

Second teamers were Clinton-Massie’s Danny Mefford and Gleb Luce while honorable mention was given to Koltyn Hughes of Clinton-Massie.

In American Division girls cross country, Dean Richardson of Clinton-Massie was coach of the year while Riley Davis of New Richmond was runner of the year.

Malea Beam of CM and Alexa Benitez of WHS were first team runners with Jillian Arledge and Georgia Black of CM bringing in second-team honors.

On the American Division volleyball court, Aidynne Tippett of WHS was a first-team player while teammates Miya Nance and Layla Reynolds were both second-team selections.

Emma Redman of Clinton-Massie also was a second teamer.

Lauren Diels of WHS and Annalyse George of CM were given honorable mention.

Piper Willis of New Richmond was player of the year and Jeff Davis of New Richmond was coach of the year.

On the girls soccer field in the American Division, Emma Adas of Wilmington and Gracie Wallen of Clinton-Massie were first-team picks while CM’s Isabella Ashley, Sydney Doyle and Rosie Hall were second team players. Meiley Black of WHS and Kailey Wax of CM were honorable mention.

Batavia swept top honors with Emily Steiner player of the year and Drew Poling coach of the year.

In the National Division, Laylla Sears of Blanchester was first team while Mackenzie Blankenbeckler, Alayna Davenport were second team and Miranda Keith was honorable mention.

Ellie Breitenstein of Clermont Northeastern was player of the year and Dan Fischer of Bethel-Tate was coach of the year.

In American Division boys cross country, Caleb Werling was first team while Wilmington’s Max McCoy and Jacob Vance were second teamers.

Brayden Dill of Western Brown was runner of the year while Kristin Wells of Batavia was coach of the year.

On the National Division side, Landen Kaun and Jackson Seabaugh of East Clinton were first team runners and state qualifiers. Dru Simmons and Luke Thompson of EC were second teamers.

Jackson Crawford of CNE was runner of the year and Griffin Stith of Williamsburg was coach of the year.

In National Division boys golf, Evan Malott of Blanchester was first team while Mitchell Ellis and Kaiden Roth of East Clinton was second team.

Player of the year honors went to Karson LaGrange of Williamsburg while coach of the year honors was shared by Scott Wells of CNE and Matt Wells of Georgetown.