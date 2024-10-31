Burke matches WC single season record in 6-2 loss to ONU

FAIRBORN — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team took an early lead against the nationally ranked Ohio Northern University Polar Bears Wednesday night but couldn’t hold on as the Polar Bears came away with a 6-2 victory.

The game was played at Wright State University due to the ongoing new track project taking place at Wilmington College. The loss drops the Quakers to 11-4-3 overall this season and 4-4 in the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC).

Wilmington struck first in the fourth minute on an interesting play. Ohio Northern tried to clear the ball out of the box, but the kick went right off the head of Quakers captain Alfie Harris. The defense began to get back on their side of the field, but the ball cleared their heads and the keeper’s head and found the right foot of freshman Parker Burke for the easy goal and 1-0 lead.

The goal was the 22nd of the season for Burke, which ties the Quakers all time program record for goals in a single season.

The lead held until the ninth minute where the Polar Bears tied it up and scored twice more in the first half to take a 3-1 lead into the halftime break. Out of the locker room, the Polar Bears scored two more times in the 63rd and 81st minutes for a 5-1 lead.

Wilmington grabbed their final goal of the game in the 86th minute as Kaden Young skied a ball from past midfield to a waiting Randy Harris, who made some nice moves to get past the Ohio Northern defenders and set up a one-on-one chance with the keeper. He sent a rocket into the back of the net. The goal was the 10th of the season for Harris. He is the lone Quaker to have double digit goals and double-digit assists.

The Quakers final regular season game comes in Marietta 4:30 p.m. Saturday against the Pioneers. The Quakers are looking to get payback for their 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Pioneers last season.