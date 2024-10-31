Clinton Co. blood drives set for week of Nov. 11

Step up and donate to begin the season of giving and get a free bundle of holiday socks when you register to donate at these upcoming Clinton County blood drives:

– Wilmington monthly community blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St.

– Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Nov. 14 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita Nov. 4 through Dec. 14 gets a two-pair bundle of holiday socks with Christmas ornaments, tree lights, and blood type designs. Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive Nov. 4-30 to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Broncos football game in late December at Paycor Stadium.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.