The fourth grade from Denver Place Elementary School went on a field trip to Ft. Ancient, a world Unesco Heritage site. They were able to learn about the first Ohioans from the state, learning standards with hands-on activities. They are learning about tools, seeing scenes from early Ohioans, and throwing a spear using an atlatl in these pictures. They were able to take this trip with funds from a grant by the Wilmington Foundation.

Submitted photos