Residents asked to complete water service line survey

The City of Wilmington, as an effort to comply with EPA requirements, is asking residents to identify their water service line material. Customers will receive a notification and survey if their service line is classified as lead, galvanized requiring replacement, or material unknown.

Survey responses can be returned to the Utility Billing Office in person or via mail, or submitted online at www.wilmingtonohio.gov/water-lead-service-line-survey/. Customers are asked to complete the survey no later than Dec. 31, 2024.

The information gathered from the surveys will enable the city to update existing records, maintain regulatory compliance with the Ohio EPA, and identify future replacement projects for capital improvement plans.

Questions regarding the Water Service Line Survey may be directed to the Utility Billing Office at 937-382-5711.