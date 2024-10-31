WC Theatre to present ‘Twelfth Night’

Wilmington College Theatre opens its 2024-2025 season by presenting the musical “Twelfth Night” on Nov. 21, 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m., at Heiland Theatre in WC’s Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

Originally conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub and featuring music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, “Twelfth Night” is a rousing contemporary musical adaptation of the classic Elizabethan comedy. The story follows Viola, a young woman who survives a storm at sea and washes up on the shores of Illyria, a land ruled by Duke Orsino. She decides to disguise herself as a page boy and serve the lovelorn duke. The rest is a whirlwind of unrequited affection, silly disguises, forged love letters, hot gossip and a crew of drunken fools. As Viola navigates this strange and wonderful new land, she finds her true love and her true self in the process.

The cast features Kyleigh Caves as Viola, Dalan Toups as Orsino and Carlie McCoy as Countess Olivia. The role of Feste the Fool will be portrayed by Ollie Basta and the puritanical Malvolio will be played by Sterling Goodwin. The boozy pranksters, Sir Toby Belch and Sir Andrew Aguecheek, will be played by Matt Purkey and Luke Ruther, with Cecelia Hunt and Teddy Murphy adding to their revels as Maria and Fabian. Devon Snyder will take on the role of Viola’s twin brother, Sebastian, with Otto Cipollini as the pirate, Antonio.

The ensemble of players who make up the dancers, singers and citizens of Illyria are Isaac Burns, Jessica Chase, Ellie Craig, Hillary LeForge, Matthew Maramasaka, Haley Pugh, Emma Schnecker, Hannah Schroeder, Makayla Thomason, Hunter Wood and Anesu Zviiteyi.

Spencer Anderson will serve as the stage manager with assistance from Jessica Fair.

Bryan Wallingford is directing “Twelfth Night” with musical direction by Timothy Larrick and choreography by Cole Haugh. Bekah Wall joins the production team as vocal coach. Scenic design is provided by J. Wynn Alexander with lighting design by Becky Haines, costume design by Tara Lydy and scene shop management by Linda Mead.

Reservations are available exclusively at wc.booktix.com. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. Tickets are $17. Wilmington College students with an ID are entitled to complimentary tickets. Those having questions or needing assistance can contact the Theatre Box Office on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, at 937-481-2267.