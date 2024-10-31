Weekly unemployment update: Initial claims increase, continued claims decrease

This week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of Oct. 20-26. These statistics were shared with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Ohioans filed 6,062 initial unemployment claims last week, which was 623 more than the previous week. Approximately 699 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 42,040 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 1,874 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from October 20-26, was 48,102.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in September was 4.5%. The national unemployment rate in September was 4.1%. Ohio’s labor force participation rate in September was 62.4%. The national labor force participation rate in September was 62.7%.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.

To find contact information for your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.