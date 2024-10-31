Wilmington Transit offers free rides to the polls

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The Wilmington Transit System will offer rides at no cost to individuals traveling to vote in the general election, according to a news release from director of public service Michael Crowe.

Those wishing to participate in early voting can call to schedule a ride to and from the Clinton County Board of Elections during regular transit business hours. Early voting is open through Sunday, Nov. 3 and hours vary each day. The full schedule for early voting can be found at www.boe.ohio.gov/clinton/election-info/early-voting-hours/

The Wilmington Transit System will also provide free rides to precinct polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 5, during regular transit business hours. Riders are responsible for providing their destination to dispatch at the time of reserving a ride. Voters should visit www.boe.ohio.gov/clinton/precinct-and-polling-location-info/ to confirm polling locations.

Wilmington Transit Regular Business Hours

Monday–Friday

6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All free rides to and from voting locations are subject to driver availability. To schedule a ride, please call transit dispatch at (937) 382-7961.