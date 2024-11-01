Alden ‘caught’ recycling responsibly

“Buster the Mouse” (center) and Erin Camery (left), from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, “catch” Alyssa Alden (right) of Wilmington responsibly recycling at the community drop-off location on West Main St. Alden, who already uses Wilmington’s curbside recycling, turns to the drop-off containers for overflow items like corrugated cardboard. In recognition of her dedication, she received a prize pack made from recycled materials. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON, Ohio – “Buster the Mouse” and Erin Camery from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District recently caught Alyssa Alden, of Wilmington, in the act of sustainable living. Spotted at the community drop-off recycling containers at 1274 W. Main St., Alden was seen responsibly recycling proper materials—despite already utilizing Wilmington’s curbside recycling service.

As a dedicated resident of Wilmington, Alden takes full advantage of the city’s curbside recycling program. However, when her household recycling bin fills up, she doesn’t let that stop her from recycling everything she can. Alden often turns to the blue containers at the Wilmington drop-off site to dispose of larger items like corrugated cardboard, ensuring that all her recyclables find their way to the right place.

In recognition of her outstanding commitment to the environment and her dedication to practicing the 3-Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—Alden received a prize pack made from recycled materials, which included a new entry rug and a reusable shopping bag. This small token of appreciation highlights Alden’s dedication to reducing landfill waste, inspiring others to follow her example.

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District invites everyone to get involved. By simply recycling household items like bottles, jars, cans, and newspapers at one of the five drop-off locations in Clinton County, you could be the next resident to be “caught green-handed” and rewarded for your efforts.

For a complete list of local recycling drop-off sites and acceptable materials, visit the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling. “Thank you, Alyssa, and all Clinton County residents who go above and beyond to keep recyclables out of our landfills—one item at a time,” the release states.