Become a Master Gardener volunteer

Do you like to garden? Are you interested in helping others? Do you like to volunteer to help others? Would you like to learn more about gardening? If you answered yes to some or all of these questions, you may want to look into the OSUE Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

This program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local Ohio State University Extension county office. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must! Working with county OSUE personnel, Master Gardener Volunteers provide such educational services to their communities such as: answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics; gardening activities with children, senior citizens, or disabled persons; beautifying the community; developing community or demonstration gardens; and other horticultural activities.

The OSUE Master Gardener Volunteers’ mission statement is, “We are Ohio State University Extension-trained volunteers empowered to educate others with timely research-based gardening information.

You could qualify to be an Ohio Master Gardener Volunteer if: 1) You want to learn more about plants and gardening; 2) You are eager to participate in a practical and intensive training program; 3) You enjoy sharing your knowledge with others; and 4) You have the time to attend training and serve your community as a volunteer educator.

When is the next training? Beginning March 6 and ending May 1, classes will be held every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., an hour lunch break, then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You will be required to attend all the classes listed in order to complete the required 50 hours of training.

Where will classes be hosted? Orientation and the first four sessions will be held at the Clinton County Extension office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. The last four sessions will be held at the Fayette County Extension office, 1415 US Highway 22 SW, Washington Court House.

Is there a cost for the training? Yes, the class costs $100 plus the cost of a required background check.

Registration Deadline is Feb. 28, 2025. Call the Clinton or Fayette County Extension office to register. Clinton Office – 937-382-0901 or Fayette Office – 740-335-1150 Cash or check accepted.

What are the benefits of becoming an OSUE Master Gardener Volunteer? The list for me, personally, would have to include meeting new gardening friends, access to research-based gardening information, and the opportunity to spread the joy of gardening in my community! And yes, it is fun!