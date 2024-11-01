Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Soup and Sandwich Supper at Springfield Friends Meeting

All residents are invited to a dinner of soup and sandwiches on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Springfield Friends Meeting, located at 121 Todds Fork Road outside of Wilmington. The event will offer homemade soups, a Sloppy Joe sandwich, and dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 pm in the social room, with a candlelight concert of meditative piano music performed by Judy Sargent taking place afterward.

Movies at the Murphy Presents: “Coco”

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a showing of the classic Pixar-animated film, “Coco.” The showing begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Murphy Theatre in downtown Wilmington.

First Christian Church of Wilmington Annual Congregational Meeting

The First Christian Church of Wilmington will hold its annual congregational meeting on Sunday, Nov. 3 at noon at the First Christian Church of Wilmington, located at 120 Columbus St. The event will welcome all members of the church and will follow immediately after Sunday service.

Plant Bingo

Come play bingo for plants and other prizes on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building, located at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. Guests can buy bingo cards for $0-$20 and play to win plants and other prizes. Any guest who buys three cards of the same dollar amount can turn cards in for a guaranteed prize.

HFC Safety Council: Stop the Bleed

“Stop The Bleed” is a course for medical and non-medical personnel intending to provide aid info to the wider community. Provided by RN Gina Menninger, a trauma prevention and outreach coordinator for UC Health’s Trauma Center. The event takes place Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Southern Ohio Educational Service Center located at 3321 Airborne Road in Wilmington. Tickets are $25 per person.

Organic Wine Tasting at the Roberts Centre

Celebrate Bluegrass Week on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ralph’s Garage at the Roberts Centre–located at 123 Gano Road in Wilmington. The tasting will consist of three organic, sustainable wines with light appetizers, presented by Certified Sommelier. Tickets are $15 per person.

Chunky Blanket Workshop at TinCap

Winter is right around the corner, and what better way to prepare than by creating your very own blanket for the season–or for a loved one’s Christmas gift? Taking place Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30, at TinCap in Wilmington, located at 59 W. Sugartree St.

Building Doctor Clinic

The Clinton County History Center will be hosting a “Building Doctor” clinic on Nov. 7 for folks looking to maintain older or historic buildings with tips on such things as cracked plaster, wet basements, and masonry repairs. The event will be held at Clinton County History Center, located at 149 E. Locust St., Wilmington. The free seminar runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and will be making house calls on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Surviving the Holidays Grief Support Group

Nonprofit Compassion Wilmington will be hosting a support group for residents that focuses on struggles throughout the holiday season. The support group will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of God, located at 200 R Gordon Dr in Wilmington.

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival

Come enjoy three full days of bluegrass on Thursday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Roberts Convention Centre, located at 123 Gano Road in Wilmington. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. on Saturday. For a full list of performers and performance schedule, please check the event’s website at somusicfest.com/november-2024

Fall Soup Fundraiser

Held inside the Robert Moyer Room at the Wilmington Municipal Building, this fundraiser event’s proceeds will go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Taking place Friday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 69 N. South St. in Wilmington. The lunch includes free homemade soup, a drink, and dessert.

Nyla’s Memorial Food Truck Rally

Happening Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1499 Rombach Ave., this event is in celebration of the life of Nyla Smith, who passed from a congenital heart defect in October. This food truck rally will help support the family, with 10% of all proceeds going to the family.

Wilmington Yearly Meeting – Fall Gathering

Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 66 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. This event features speakers, lunch, worship, and more. Tickets are $10 per person.

Poetry Salon

The Wilmington Writers Collaborative will be holding an event on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., featuring David Garrison and Matt Birdsall reading and discussing their favorite poems, with a chance for other writers to read their own work. Open and free to all poets and writers. Please email [email protected] to RSVP and get directions to the site.

First Christian Church of Wilmington Thanksgiving

Members and Friends of First Christian Church are invited to a Thanksgiving meal in the fellowship hall on Sunday, Nov. 10, at noon, at the First Christian Church of Wilmington, located at 120 Columbus St. in Wilmington.

Book & Gift Fair to Benefit CMH Gift Shop

Come help the Clinton Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6:30 am to 2 p.m. for a gift and book fair at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Main Lobby, located at 610 W. Main St. in Wilmington.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, (one week earlier than usual) in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: meatloaf, mac & cheese, green beans, dinner rolls, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. The next free dinner will be Jan. 23.