Dylan does it! Cane wins 37-34; Falcons cruise in opener

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Wilmington’s Dylan Grove hit the game-winning field goal Friday night as the Hurricane defeated Batavia 37-34 in an opening round playoff game at Holman Stadium.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Clinton-Massie rolled over Roger Bacon 41-7 behind another sterling defensive effort for the Falcons.

The Hurricane will play at Wapakoneta 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the second round of the playoffs. Wapak defeated Franklin 48-7 Friday.

The Falcons will host Indian Hill 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the next round. The Braves were 50-14 winners over Northridge on Friday.

Ty Martin led a staunch Clinton-Massie defense that gave up just 105 yards to the Spartans.

Jack Thamann kicked a pair of field goals for the Falcons.

Peyton Warren scored two rushing touchdowns as Massie totaled 326 yards on 54 attempts on the ground. Warren led with 68 yards as the Falcons had eight players run for at least 15 yards in the game.

At Batavia, the Hurricane avenged a regular season loss (28-21) to the Bulldogs in dramatic fashion.

Josiah Puller scored three touchdowns and Jake Stephens passed for two.

Wilmington led 28-6 late in the second quarter but the Bulldogs scored with just a few seconds to go until halftime and eventually tied the game at 34-34 with 1:26 to go in regulation.

But the WHS offense moved down field and into position for Groves to kick the game-winning 21 yard field goal.

These games will have updated stories posted on the WNJ website. Also on the X (formerly Twitter) News Journal sports page (@wnjsports), take a watch as Groves kicks the game-winner with video from WHS athletic director Troy Diels.