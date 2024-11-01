Election Day is almost here

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at the Early Vote Center located at the Clinton County Board of Elections, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Stephanie Smith | News Journal If a voter has questions about their registration information, they can stop in at the Board of Elections office located to the left of the Early Vote Center before voting. Board member Barbara Saville and poll workers Renee Boyes and Teresa McMahon (left to right) wait to assist voters during early voting Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Clinton County Board of Elections. Voters fill out their ballots Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Clinton County Board of Elections. Sharon Breckel helps voters with scanning their ballots Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the Clinton County Board of Elections.

There’s only three days left to early vote in Ohio before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Voters can stop by the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington during the following days:

Friday, Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3: 1-5 p.m.

You must show a valid unexpired ID to vote. Acceptable forms of identification include:

Ohio driver’s license or State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV (this is the document you receive when you get or renew your ID until you receive your new ID in the mail)

U.S. passport or U.S. passport card

U.S. military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

Voters who have changed their name but haven’t updated their voter registration should bring documentation of the change, such as court papers or a marriage certificate.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Be sure to use the Polling Place feature on the Clinton County Board of Elections website to confirm your polling location.