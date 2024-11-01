Election Day is almost here

There’s only three days left to early vote in Ohio before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Voters can stop by the Clinton County Board of Elections at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington during the following days:
Friday, Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3: 1-5 p.m.
You must show a valid unexpired ID to vote. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Ohio driver’s license or State of Ohio ID card
- Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV (this is the document you receive when you get or renew your ID until you receive your new ID in the mail)
- U.S. passport or U.S. passport card
- U.S. military ID card
- Ohio National Guard ID card
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
Voters who have changed their name but haven’t updated their voter registration should bring documentation of the change, such as court papers or a marriage certificate.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5 with polls open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Be sure to use the Polling Place feature on the Clinton County Board of Elections website to confirm your polling location.