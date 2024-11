Reese as a Reese’s Cup Koda Romohr | Facebook Sophie, Nora and Harper visits the Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Elizabeth Fry-Gardner | Facebook Leo as a puppy Veronica Campbell | Facebook Parker as Wednesday Addams with Thing resting on her shoulder. Jessica Mason | Facebook Logan and Ollie Tracy Binkley | Facebook William and Creighton as Mike and Sully from “Monsters, Inc.” Thomas Molly Boatman | Facebook Matty as Boss Baby Shaunda Barnes Smith | Facebook Bryn trick-or-treats on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, as Anxiety from “Inside Out 2.” Daphne Hawkins | Facebook Lynlee as Bullseye, Target’s mascot Samantha Maribeth | Facebook Elizabeth and Buttons Stevy Hart Rogers | Facebook Jenna dressed as Chucky from the “Child’s Play” movie franchise. Jessica Pariseau Crabtree | Facebook

We asked; you delivered!

Kids descended on Clinton County for an evening of trick-or-treat fun on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. From favorite movie characters to the Target mascot, children and teens showed off their creativity and Halloween spirit.

