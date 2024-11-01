Public hearing set for 7 rezoning proposals

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A public hearing on the proposed rezoning of seven areas of land in Wilmington is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. during the Wilmington City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St.

Documents obtained by the News Journal list the following areas under consideration for rezoning:

Rombach Avenue/Davids Drive (58.596 acres): Owned by L.T. Land Development, their legal representative is requesting a zoning change from rural residential to suburban commercial for development and commercial uses.

John Chambers Drive (10.43 acres): Owned by G&L Development, their representative is requesting a zoning change from suburban neighborhood to light industrial for development and industrial uses.

U.S. 68 (104.91 acres): Owned by JTL Properties, LLC, their representative is requesting a zoning change from rural residential to light industrial for development and industrial uses.

Nelson Avenue/W. Locust Street (136.570 acres): Owned by L.T. Land Development, their representative is requesting a zoning change from suburban neighborhood to light industrial for development and industrial uses.

Nelson Avenue/U.S. 68 (351.191 acres): Owned by L.T. Land Development, their representative is requesting a zoning change from rural residential to light industrial for development and industrial uses.

Lynne Lane (3.911 acres): Owned by L.T. Land Development, their representative is requesting a zoning change from suburban commercial to multi-family for senior apartments.

SR 134 (16.025 acres): Owned by 134 North Properties, their representative is requesting a zoning change from rural residential to light industrial for development and industrial uses.

According to Section 1153.04(a) of the Wilmington Code of Ordinances, suburban commercial zoning is intended to create spaces in the city for various commercial activities, including retail, dining, office spaces and other service-based businesses.

Businesses in a suburban commercial district often occupy large spaces near main roads or highways with easy access to off-street parking. Combined with nearby infrastructure, this can support higher-density zoning, such as multi-family districts, like the proposed rezoning for the Lynne Lane area.

The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission conducted a report on the Lynne Lane rezoning and referenced a Housing Needs Assessment published in 2021 for the Clinton County Port Authority that determined “a market need for multiple housing development alternatives in the Wilmington study area – which included upscale apartments, moderate apartments, Tax Credit apartments and senior properties with services.”

Mayor Pat Haley addressed rumors about solar panel systems related to the rezoning proposals at the Oct. 17 Wilmington City Council meeting.

“That concern really isn’t necessary because a light industrial zoning district does not allow such use for a business,” he said.

Wilmington Code of Ordinances states in Section 1153.02(a) that light industrial zoning is intended to provide areas in the city suitable for light industrial, manufacturing and warehouse operations that produce minimal outside disruptions.

“From the City of Wilmington, and also the Clinton County perspective, there has been growing interest in development throughout town, and it’s basically along the 73 and 68 corridors,” said Haley.

Zoning requires council approval, but there is no request for development approval at this stage.

“They’re being asked to approve a zoning change to permit potential future development with all necessary approvals to be granted by the City of Wilmington at a later date following sufficient review and due process,” said Haley.

Plats and reports for the areas considered for rezoning are on file with the City Council clerk at the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St., Wilmington, and are available to the public for inspection.