Falcons run roughshod over Spartans to open playoffs with 41-7 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie Falcons began their quest for state title No. 4 in dominant fashion Friday night with a 41-7 win over Roger Bacon at Frank Irelan Field in a Division IV Region 16 playoff game.

The Spartans were the No. 2 team in the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet Division, behind only Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

“I think this might’ve been the best we played all year.” said CM coach Dan McSurley. “We’re on a trajectory where as long as we improve off tonight we feel like we can make a nice run.”

The defense held Roger Bacon to just 105 total yards while the offense ran its way to 326 yards on 54 rushes.

“Our defense played so fast, great on the back end,” McSurley said. “Our offensive line they’re playing really well. Getting Owen (Long) back, our center, really lit a spark. We’re just looking forward, we’ll see who we got after tonight and take it one week at a time but the seniors got one more game on this field so we’re real happy coming out with a win.”

That last game on Frank Irelan Field for the CM seniors will be 7 p.m. Nov. 8 against Indian Hill, a 50-14 winner over Dayton Northridge in the first round of the playoffs.

Peyton Warren led Massie with 68 yards rushing but the Falcons had eight players run for at least 15 yards in the win over the Spartans.

On the second play from scrimmage, Spartans quarterback Bubba Smart dropped back and instantly saw pressure before being sacked. It was that kind of night for Roger Bacon. After forcing a quick three and out, the Falcons got the ball in Roger Bacon territory thanks to a short punt, they’d take eight plays to punch it in with Peyton Warren going the final six yards for the touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, the Spartans faced third and long again, but a heave into double coverage was pulled down by Landen Murphy. On the very next play, though, the CM defense got soaring again, forcing a fumble and recovering in Spartan territory. Cooper Carmack took the opening carry 16 yards, then Brady Dillion capped the scoring drive with a short TD run.

Massie then reached into their bag of tricks with a pooch kickoff that they’d recover. On the next play, CM quarterback Kaden Zantene launched one to the endzone. It was incomplete, but drew a pass interference. The rest of the drive was more pounding of the rock with Eli Muterspaw going up the middle to make it 21-0.

Special teams continued to be special. On the kickoff, the Falcons punched the ball out again setting up a 25-yard touchdown keeper from Zantene, the fourth Falcon to take it into the endzone, as CM held a 28-0 lead after just the first quarter.

“Well right now, we’re just taking advantage of our depth. We’re taking advantage of our system. We had to grind it out this year, but we got almost everybody back.” said McSurley

In the second quarter, CM outscored RB 13-0 with a pair of field goals and another TD from Warren. The Spartans were unable to muster a single first down in the half.