Nervous, chilly Groves kicks Hurricane into next round of playoffs

BATAVIA — The outcome of Friday night’s playoff game between Wilmington and Batavia came down to one final play, a 21-yard field goal attempt by Hurricane kicker Dylan Groves as the scoreboard at Holman Stadium stood frozen, 34-34 with 0:01 remaining.

Groves 21-yard attempt from the left hashmark was good, enabling Wilmington, the No. 10 seed, to advance to the next round and play at No. 4 Wapakoneta 7 p.m. Friday in Auglaize County.

Groves was uneasy on a chilly night but was ready for the opportunity to continue the season.

“Sure, I was nervous, and my feet were cold,” he said. “I just wanted to have the chance … the chance to make it and win the game.”

After the kick left his foot, Groves his teammates erupted in a frenzy and completed the upset of the Bulldogs, who defeated Wilmington 28-21 just a month earlier.

Hurricane head coach Ryan Evans, doused by the water container, was all smiles despite being soaking wet in the near freezing temperatures.

“I feel great,” he said. “I am so excited for these kids, not happy about their (Batavia) coming back. These kids did not quit. Our offensive line did such a great job all game and on that last drive to get us close. Dylan (Groves) converted and we get to keep playing.”

Wilmington led 28-6 just before the half but Batavia battled back and with a pair of touchdowns in the final four minutes, it appeared overtime was a distinct possibility.

The Hurricane had other ideas, though, with just 1:30 showing on the Holman Stadium scoreboard clock. An apparent Jake Stephens to Stevie Rickman touchdown, at the 29 second mark was negated by a facemask penalty.

Batavia was then flagged for a pass interference giving Wilmington the ball at the Bulldog 18. Stephens connected with Zane Smith to the 12. Wilmington ran the ball on the next play and, with the clock running, was able to spike it, freezing the clock with one second remaining, giving Groves the opportunity for the game-winning kick.

Wilmington grabbed a 7-0 lead on Josiah Puller’s rushing touchdown with Groves adding the PAT.

Batavia then responded with a blocked punt, giving the Bulldogs a short field to work with. Xavier Ison reached paydirt, but Griffin Childress missed the PAT and Wilmington held the 7-6 lead at the first quarter break.

The Hurricane exploded for three scores in the second quarter. Elijah Stewart electrified the WHS crowd with a nifty spin move getting away from Batavia defenders and galloping to the goal line completing a 58-yard scoring play. Puller added his second TD of the night, a 46-yard run as WHS extended the lead to 21-6 with 6:00 until halftime.

Stephens connected with Zane Smith and Groves PAT stretched the advantage to 28-6. Batavia responded with a touchdown of their own, Carson Harris to Hughbanks and the kick by Childress made it 28-13 just seconds before the half.

Puller scored his third touchdown of the contest at the 7:22 mark of the third quarter, but Batavia answered with the combo of Harris to Hughbanks, making it 34-20 after three quarters.

The Bulldogs aerial attack kept the pressure on in the final quarter, responding with a pair of touchdowns to tie the game at 34-34.

The Hurricane defense made its share of big plays, as Rickman broke up several long pass plays and recorded an interception in the third quarter. Senior Luke Achterman also had a third quarter interception, stepping in front of a Bulldog receiver, negating a possible Batavia scoring drive.

Perhaps, the pre-game crash sheet the players ran through set the script for this contest.”Friday Night is for the Hurricanes.” On this night, it certainly was.