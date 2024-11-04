Homeless encampments policy

Editor,

First, I appreciate the News Journal publishing Patricia Thomas’ columns about her first-hand experiences with homeless women in Wilmington.

Next, I am disappointed and concerned about the new official “zero tolerance” policy for encampments on land owned by the city of Wilmington.

In 1992 long-time city attorney Robert M. Myers was fired by Santa Monica, California government officials for refusing to draft and enforce legislation against camping in public places and feeding homeless people in city parks. He said “it doesn’t do anyone any good to simply keep the homeless on the move … How can we expect people to participate in society and adhere to the rules of society when you’re telling them they’re not wanted?”

Anti-camping policies can be compared to “a leafblower approach” toward homeless people. And moreover it’s been said those policies and laws can create competition among cities to be inhospitable to the homeless poor, with nearby municipalities trying to avoid being a refuge for homeless people who have moved away from elsewhere. A domino effect, as it were.

We can wonder as well what kind of example the policy sets for local children.

Alarm bells went off where the mayor’s press release announcing the zero-tolerance policy indicated “the city is also exploring legal options to hold individuals and organizations that illegally facilitate or enable encampments accountable.” This worrisome wording — in particular, the word “enable” — makes it sound as if organizations who assist the homeless could sometimes be in violation of a city law if legislation of that sort were to be enacted.

Here’s hoping the exploration (pursuit?) of finding a means to lawfully seek punitive action against charitable organizations comes up empty, and that the future turns warmer for a vulnerable minority in our midst.

Gary Huffenberger

Wilmington