Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Law Library Resources Board to meet

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 12:15 p.m. in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, Third Floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

Port Authority Finance Committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Finance Committee is set to meet at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive. Proper ID is required for entry.

Planning Commission meeting rescheduled

The Wilmington Planning Commission scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.