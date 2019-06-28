First State Bank to debut new facility

First State Bank will soon debut its newest location at 1584 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington — with a targeted opening date of July 15.

The bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions.

Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online and mobile banking.

FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884.

With banking center locations in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Highland, Fayette and Hamilton counties, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled.

To learn more about First State Bank, please visit www.fsb4me.com.