The Laurels of Blanchester: Care, compassion and community

The Laurels of Blanchester is a 50-bed Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that provides both short-term and extended-stay care. Our state of the art gym is for both Inpatient Guests and Outpatient.

We are now offering Outpatient Rehabilitation services in the home, which is very beneficial to the population that we serve due to potential accessibility limitations. We can come to you or we can get you to us because we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience high-quality care firsthand.

Our Guests come from all over, not just the Blanchester area. We have Guests from Wilmington, Morrow, Goshen, and even Kentucky. “I believe this speaks to the continued successes we have here at the Laurels of Blanchester as a direct result of our wonderful staff and the variety of services we offer” – Makinna Hare, Administrator. The Laurels of Blanchester recently received Providigm’s Embracing Quality Award for Readmission Prevention and Excellent Customer Service.

We strive to personalize every experience had by our Guests and Families, by visiting every Guest in the hospital before they even come to us, as well as, hosting monthly Resident and Family Council Meetings to create a safe and open space to listen to the needs and desires of those willing to share, so that we may better serve. “Exceeding the needs and expectations of those we serve is not only our foundation, but our mission. It’s who we are” –Chrissy Jones, State-Tested Nursing Assistant.

Dr. Catherine Laruffa, Medical Director for the Laurels of Blanchester, is passionate in caring for our Guests, taking a personal interest in every Resident and their Families. With her close ties to the community, we have continued success with each of our Guests through Continuity of Care from community to our facility and back to the community. Among the services, The Laurels of Blanchester has included Dr. Ronald Pedalino, a surgeon in the wound specialty clinic at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

He has been providing wound treatment with either would dressing changes or would vacuuming by visiting the facility on a monthly basis.

We work rather closely with Clinton County Job and Family Services to help families of potential residents who have any questions in regard to Medicaid and Insurance and the process to obtaining coverage. “I am so appreciative for your help with mom’s Medicaid application. You went above and beyond sitting down with me, but helping to gather the information, and send in the form for us.” – Future Family

The Laurels of Blanchester shows continued support for the local schools and to the community as a whole by hosting three annual events. The first of which is an Easter Egg Hunt for Putnam Elementary first graders, where the grand winners (one boy and one girl) from each class receives a bicycle; The Firecracker July 4th Celebration with a 5k race starting at 8am again this year. All proceeds raised will be given to a top-performing student at Blanchester High School who will be going into the medical field.

This year, we have committed to at least $1,000! Lastly, In December, our Celebration of Lights will allow locals to buy a tree in honor, memory, or recognition of individuals or groups at just $50. The

Laurels will decorate the tree and plant it for the buyers. The proceeds go to the Glenn Thompson Memorial Fund, which is named after a former BPD Chief.

The Laurels of Blanchester is located at 839 Cherry Street in Blanchester. Call 937-783-4911 for more details or visit their website www.laurelsofblanchester.com.