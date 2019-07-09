Today in History

Today is Tuesday, July 9, the 190th day of 2019. There are 175 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 9, 1850, the 12th president of the United States, Zachary Taylor, died after serving only 16 months of his term. (He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore.)

On this date:

In 1755, British General Edward Braddock was mortally wounded as his troops suffered a massive defeat during the French and Indian War (he died four days later).

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.

In 1816, Argentina declared independence from Spain.

In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tennessee. The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.

In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, New Jersey, destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.

In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.

In 1962, pop artist Andy Warhol’s exhibit of 32 paintings of Campbell’s soup cans opened at the Ferus Gallery in Los Angeles.

In 1974, former U.S. Chief Justice Earl Warren died in Washington at age 83.

In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, Louisiana, shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.

In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton tapped Tennessee Sen. Al Gore to be his running mate. Former CBS News commentator Eric Sevareid died in Washington at age 79.

In 1995, Jerry Garcia performed for the final time as frontman of the Grateful Dead during a concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field (Garcia died a month later).

In 2001, a divided court in Chile ruled that Gen. Augusto Pinochet could not be tried on human rights charges because of his deteriorating health and mental condition, a ruling that effectively brought the 85-year-old former dictator’s legal troubles to an end.

Ten years ago: The Group of Eight industrialized nations opened their summit in L’Aquila, Italy, to Group of Five developing countries Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, as well as Egypt. The Dutch government turned over dozens of antiquities stolen from Iraq to Baghdad’s ambassador. Michael Phelps broke the then-world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis, swimming the two-lap final in 50.22 seconds.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama began a two-day visit to Texas, where he met with state officials, including Gov. Rick Perry, to discuss the influx of unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Modeling agency founder Eileen Ford, 92, died in Morristown, New Jersey.

One year ago: President Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, a solidly conservative, politically connected federal appeals court judge, for the Supreme Court to fill the seat left vacant by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Kavanaugh would be confirmed in October after a contentious nomination fight.) Starbucks announced that it would eliminate plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans. Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to new sexual assault charges involving a third woman.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 92. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 87. Actor James Hampton is 83. Actor Brian Dennehy is 81. Actor Richard Roundtree is 77. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 74. Author Dean Koontz is 74. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 72. Actor Chris Cooper is 68. TV personality John Tesh is 67. Country singer David Ball is 66. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 65. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 65. Actor Jimmy Smits is 64. Actress Lisa Banes is 64. Actor Tom Hanks is 63. Singer Marc Almond is 62. Actress Kelly McGillis is 62. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 60. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 55. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 54. Actor David O’Hara is 54. Actress Pamela Adlon is 53. Rock musician Xavier Muriel is 51. Actor Scott Grimes is 48. Actor Enrique Murciano is 46. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 44. Musician/producer Jack White is 44. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 43. Actor-director Fred Savage is 43. Country musician Pat Allingham is 41. Actress Linda Park is 41. Actress Megan Parlen is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 33. Actor Mitchel (cq) Musso is 28. Actress Georgie Henley is 24.

Thought for Today: “If writers were good business men, they’d have too much sense to be writers.” — Irvin S. Cobb, American humorist (1876-1944).