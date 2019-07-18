Throwback Thursday: Colorful downtown

This “colorized” photo of downtown Wilmington is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Can you tell us about it? The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

