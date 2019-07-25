Throwback Thursday: Helping neighbors

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 25, 1974:

National headlines

• “Impeachment seems likely”

“House panel resumes debate”

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee resumed today its landmark debate on the impeachment of President Nixon, hearing first from a Republican who declared Nixon ‘is entitled to a presumption of innocence’.

The assertion from Rep. Charles E. Wiggins of California came despite Tuesday’s claim from another GOP defender of the President that a committee decision against Nixon is assured.”

Locally

• “Candidate Celeste visits”

“State Representative Richard F. Celeste carried his campaign for election to the office of Lieutenant Governor to Wilmington Wednesday. The Democratic candidate for the second highest office in Ohio is on a whirlwind campaign tour which will take him to more than 60 counties in the next 90 days.”

• “New corporation to purchase Albers”

“Albers supermarket in the Wilmington Plaza Shopping Center is one of 25 retail food stores in Ohio contracted for purchase by a new corporation, Food World Inc., it was announced today.”

• “Plans underway for Blan festival”

“BLANCHESTER — The 1974 Annual Fall Festival Aug. 15, 16 and 17 will feature personalities from a TV show, a talent show, band performances, parades and booths.

The village life squad will sponsor the festival, with Mike Hatten as general chairman. … Mrs. Donald Putman is chairman of the talent show. … ‘Midwestern Hayride’ TV show personalities will be featured Saturday evening.”

• “Hello Dolly!”, the Summer Festival of the Arts’ second production this season, was set to open at Wilmington College’s Boyd Auditorium. Pictured in the musical number “Elegance” were Lisa Haines, Matt Bone, Julie Smith and Vaughn West.

• Local deaths included: James Conover, owner of the Theatre Barber Shop for 38 years; Ruth Miller of Wilmington; Grover Wical of Wilmington; Thomas Bales of Wilmington; and Stella Barker of Wilmington.

• Bill Marine Ford-Lincoln-Mercury — with “15 years of selling Ford Products in Wilmington” — advertised new Mustang II’s from $3,134; Pintos from $2,527; Mavericks from $2,790; and Mercury Comets from $2,696.

• Sabina Saddle & Spur 4-H Club met including members Stacie Bernard, Kim Bowermaster and Jay Gregory.

The note on the back of this photo states: “In the fall of 1937, Leo Garland died on his farm on Gano Road near Wilmington, Clinton County, Ohio; 88 friends and neighbors came in with some 20 teams and wagons to harvest the standing and shocked corn. They were fed at noon by neighbor women at the Garland home and this picture was then taken. In all, their neighbors harvested 2,600 bushels of ear corn that day, all by hand.” The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_IMG_6356-2-.jpg The note on the back of this photo states: “In the fall of 1937, Leo Garland died on his farm on Gano Road near Wilmington, Clinton County, Ohio; 88 friends and neighbors came in with some 20 teams and wagons to harvest the standing and shocked corn. They were fed at noon by neighbor women at the Garland home and this picture was then taken. In all, their neighbors harvested 2,600 bushels of ear corn that day, all by hand.” The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center