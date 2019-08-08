Throwback Thursday: All aboard!

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 8, 1945:

Nationally

• “6o Per Cent of Hiroshima Wiped Out”

“Four Square Miles of Japanese City Completely razed”

“(AP) — Terrific heat and crumbling buildings obliterated all life in downtown Hiroshima when a solitary atom bomb wiped out more than four square miles of the Japanese city Monday.

This story of destruction came today from Guam and Tokyo as Superforts made an eight-ply strike reaching from the gates of the Emperor’s palace to Korea, and Admiral Halsey’s devastating third fleet closed in again on Nippon.

Well over 400 B-29s set the steel city of Yawata ablaze before dawn, blasted the Tokyo arsenal and the once important Nakajima Musahino-Tama aircraft plant nearby in broad daylight, put the torch to Tukuyama late tonight and mined four Japanese and Korean harbors.”

Locally

• “Large Crowd Enjoys Rodeo at Fair”

“Activity gained momentum Tuesday at the Clinton County Fair. Humanity was milling around, bumping elbows, eating spun sugar candy, throwing black baseballs at wooden milk bottles and in general having a gay time of it.

The grandstand was filled with handclappers by 8 p.m. when the rodeo troupe thundered onto the track and put on their show to an unusually receptive audience.

Clad in their ‘horse opera’ costumes, replete with chaps and spurred boots, satin shirts and cowboy hats, the horsemen put on a very watchable show.”

• Ads: “Wanted: Young man to train as assistant manager and become theatre manager. Must be ambitious. Apply in person at Murphy Theatre. Ask for Mr. Murphy.” Waitresses were needed at both the White House restaurant (“Top wages”) and at the New Martin Restaurant.

This photo of the last B&O passenger train through Wilmington states on the back the back that it is of “Kathryn McNemar along with Donald, Anne, Jimmy and Susie.” It is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_IMG_6352-2-.jpg This photo of the last B&O passenger train through Wilmington states on the back the back that it is of “Kathryn McNemar along with Donald, Anne, Jimmy and Susie.” It is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. The Clinton County History Center is now open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center