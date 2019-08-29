Throwback Thursday: Wilmington Depot

These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 29, 1959:

National headlines

• ‘Ike, Macmillan Open talks on Cold War’

‘President Enjoys Visit With Royalty’

“WENDOVER, England (AP) — In the serene peace of the English countryside, President Eisenhower and Prime Minister Harold Macmillan turned today to a discussion of Western strategy in the cold war dealings with the Soviet Union.

The President, preparing for his talks next month with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev … flew in from Scotland where he had visited with Queen Elizabeth II and her family.”

Locally

• ‘Break-In Nets $54’

“Clinton County’s sheriff’s deputies today are investigating a break-in at the Frost Top drive-in, Route 68, which occurred sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. today.

According to Sheriff Floyd Foote, entrance was gained through a rear door after the glass was broken.”

• ‘Colts Run Rampant Over Sabinans’

Clarksville’s Colts paid a sporting visit to Sabina Friday night. Today, Sabina wishes it never heard of the place as the frisky Colts ran roughshod, 14-0. Sabina, for their part, suffered an acute hit famine, banging out but three off winning hurler Redfern.” Shortstop Cleaver and catcher Hillard each had three hits for Clarksville.

• Faris Implement in New Vienna advertised “Good Used Tractors”: A 1958 John Deere 720 Diesel; a 1955 Oliver 55; a 1953 Massey Harris 30; a 1948 VAC Case, a WC Allis Chalmers, and an Oliver 70; and a 1953 International M.

• Gumley Implement advertised “Come On In —the Extra Money’s Fine” with its John Deere No. 227 two-row mounted corn picker which “guards your purse strings by saving extra bushels from every acre.”

• Shows on TV that night included: “Midwestern Hayride”, Reds vs. Cardinals, “Wanted: “Dead or Alive”, Dick Clark, “Have Gun, Will Travel”, and “Gunsmoke”.

• Wilmington College’s football team coached by Rex Simonds was preparing for the opener at Centre College; the rest of the schedule included games against Defiance, Ashland, Ohio Northern, Bluffton, Findlay and Earlham.

• Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes said his team was young and may only start two seniors. Players mentioned included halfback Bob Ferguson, tackle Jim Tyrer, quarterback Jerry Fields and halfback Jim Herbstreit. “Ticket director George Staten assured that at least 80,000 will see every Buckeye home game.”