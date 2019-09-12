Throwback Thursday: In the field

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Sept. 5, 1941:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. DESTROYER GREER ATTACKED MORE THAN ONCE BY U-BOAT, PRESIDENT CLAIMS’

“WASHINGTON — President Roosevelt said today that the United States destroyer Greer had been attacked more than once, that steps were being taken to track down the marauding submarine, and that the vessel would be destroyed if found.

Mr. Roosevelt, speaking to a press conference, did not say exactly how many attacks had been made on the vessel, which was carrying mail to Iceland. But, he said, they occurred in daylight, and definitely on the American side of the ocean” and that the Greer was clearly identified as an American vessel.

• ‘President Acts To Convert Factories To Defense Work’

“WASHINGTON — A new federal agency set out today to enlist even the smallest industrial plants in the national armament manufacturing drive, but one of President Roosevelt’s principle advisors repeated his conviction that a single administrator is urgently needed for the whole defense production program.”

• ‘Bombardment Of Leningrad Is Begun By Nazis’

(AP) — “German artillery shells screamed into Leningrad today, the Nazis said, highlighting the gigantic struggle on the Russian front.”

Locally

• ‘College Opens For Fall Term Sept. 15’

“… Special attention is being called to the commercial department, fastest growing department at Wilmington College. During this summer a comptometer — which is a calculating machine of the key-driven type — was purchased for use by the students in connection with the course in office practice given each year.”

• A Wilmington man was arrested by Police Chief Everett Downing and Sgt. H.S. Adams on a charge of stealing screwdrivers from the Irwin Auger Bit Co. plant, where the man had been employed.

• The Lamax Theatre in Wilmington was showing “Aloma of the South Seas” with Dorothy Lamour and Jon Hall.

• The Stallings Used Car lot advertised a 1937 Ford Tudor for $285, and 1936 Chevrolet Tudor for $250, and 3 more used cars — all “with heater.”

• “The members of the Wednesday Book Club met at the home of Mrs. Fred Stock Wednesday evening. Mrs. Warren Bonecutter read two one-act plays, “The Artist” by A.A. Milne and “Where the Cross is Made” by Eugene O’Neill.