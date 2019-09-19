Throwback Thursday: Cattle drive on East Main

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Sept. 12, 1959:

National headlines

• ‘Another Russian Rocket Heading towards Moon’

“MOSCOW (AP) — The Soviet Union fired another rocket toward the moon today and said it would help open the way to interplanetary flights. … The announcement of the new launching made no mention of any passenger, not even a dog such as previous rockets had carried. There had been suggestions in the West that the Soviets might launch a man into space to coincide with Premier Nikita Khruschev’s arrival in the United States.

“The United States fired a rocket carrying a 12-pound satellite past the moon and into solar orbit last March 2. It sent back clear radio signals from more than 400,000 miles out in space and then went dead four days later.”

Locally

• Pictured planning the 4-H food tent at the Clinton County Fair were Mrs. Fenton Soale, Mrs. Willard Larrick, Mrs. Ralph Claibourne and Mrs. John Jones. Proceeds would be used to pay for the new junior fair building.

• A yearling sow produced on the farm of Clayton and Robert Terrell of near New Vienna won grand champion at the Ohio State Fair.

• Woodmansee Elevator in Melvin advertised “Healthy Pigs that Grow Fast … on this New Feeding Program” using Master Mix Sow Concentrate.

• The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Fall Dinner was set at the Clinton County Air Force Base dining hall featuring principal speaker USAF Col. Murray Bywater, according to chamber general manager Zeller Henry and committee chairman William Reisinger.

• Movies playing at local theaters included Jerry Lewis in “Don’t give Up the Ship” and Brigitte Bardot in “Love Is My Profession.”