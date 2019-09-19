Throwback Thursday: Great planes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Sept. 18. 1965:

National headlines

• ‘U.S. Troopers Now Locked in ‘Vicious’ Fight’

“SAIGON, South Viet Nam (AP) — Troops of the 101st Airborne were reported locked in “vicious” fighting today with an unknown number of Viet Cong in mountainous country northwest of An Khe, a U.S. military spokesman said. the fighting began shortly after elements of the 101st began an operation this morning. the fighting raged throughout the day, he said, and ad midafternoon was termed heavy.”

• ‘Biologist Denies Mariner Proves Mars Is ‘Lifeless’

“PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Mariner 4’s pictures of the arid plains of Mars didn’t prove the planet is lifeless, a leading biologist claims. In fact, says Dr. Colin Pittendrigh, there’s a good reason why we should send spaceships to Mars to settle the question once and for all.

”’If life is found on two planets in our solar system —on Earth and on Mars —it would indicate that life in the universe is an abundant commodity. It would prove that life on earth is not unique’.”

Locally

• The Wilmington Hurricane football team fell to Belmont, 24-0. ‘Cane defensive players praised for their play were Roger Stanforth, Jim Snider and Jim Moreton.

• J. Meredith Darbyshire was named “realtor of the year”by the Clinton County Realtors Association.

• Deaths included Miss Jessie Harris of California, a Wilmington College grad “connected with a number of families in Clinton County”; Don Clark of Missouri, also a WC grad; Geneva Stephens of Port William; and Lawrence Hurst of Wilmington.

• Showing at the drive-in were “The Farmer’s Other Daughter”, “God’s Little Acre” and “Mail Order Bride.” Showing at the Murphy was James Stewart in “Shenandoah.”