TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 19, the 50th day of 2020. There are 316 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 19, 1945, Operation Detachment began during World War II as some 30,000 U.S. Marines began landing on Iwo Jima, where they commenced a successful month-long battle to seize control of the island from Japanese forces.

On this date:

In 1803, Congress voted to accept Ohio’s borders and constitution.

In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr, accused of treason, was arrested in the Mississippi Territory, in present-day Alabama. (Burr was acquitted at trial.)

In 1846, the Texas state government was formally installed in Austin, with J. Pinckney Henderson taking the oath of office as governor.

In 1878, Thomas Edison received a U.S. patent for “an improvement in phonograph or speaking machines.”

In 1934, the U.S. Army Air Corps began delivering mail after President Franklin D. Roosevelt canceled private contracts that had come under suspicion. (The hastily arranged, ill-equipped military flights claimed the lives of a dozen pilots, sparking a public outcry before they were dropped several months later.)

In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which paved the way for the relocation and internment of people of Japanese ancestry, including U.S.-born citizens. Imperial Japanese warplanes raided the Australian city of Darwin; at least 243 people were killed.

In 1968, the children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” created by and starring Fred Rogers, made its network debut on National Educational Television, a forerunner of PBS, beginning a 31-season run.

In 2008, an ailing Fidel Castro resigned the Cuban presidency after nearly a half-century in power; his brother Raul was later named to succeed him.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Smokey Robinson is 80. Actress Carlin Glynn is 80. Former Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer is 78. Singer Lou Christie is 77. Actor Michael Nader is 75. Rock musician Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath, Heaven and Hell) is 72. Actor Jeff Daniels is 65. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is 61. Britain’s Prince Andrew is 60. Tennis Hall of Famer Hana Mandlikova is 58. Singer Seal is 57. Christian rock musician Seth Morrison (Skillet) is 32. Actor Luke Pasqualino is 30. Actress Victoria Justice is 27. Actor David Mazouz (TV: “Gotham”) is 19. Actress Millie Bobby Brown is 16.

Thought for Today: “Passion and prejudice govern the world; only under the name of reason.” — John Wesley, English theologian (1703-1791).