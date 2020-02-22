TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2020. There are 313 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 22, 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

On this date:

In 1732 (New Style date), the first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.

In 1857, Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts, was born in London.

In 1862, Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.

In 1924, Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

In 1935, it became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

In 1995, actor Ed Flanders, 60, died at his own hand in Denny, California.

In 1997, scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly.” (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Paul Dooley is 92. Actor James Hong is 91. Actor John Ashton is 72. Actress Miou-Miou is 70. Actress Julie Walters is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 70. Actress Ellen Greene is 69. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 68. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 65. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 61. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 57. Actress-comedian Rachel Dratch is 54. Actor Paul Lieberstein is 53. Actress Jeri Ryan is 52. Actor Thomas Jane is 51. TV host Clinton Kelly is 51. Actress Tamara Mello is 50. Actress-singer Lea Salonga is 49. Actor Jose Solano is 49. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 48. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 47. Singer James Blunt is 46. Actress Drew Barrymore is 45.

Thought for Today: “It is better to offer no excuse than a bad one.” — President George Washington (1732-1799).