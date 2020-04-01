TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, April 1, the 92nd day of 2020. There are 274 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 1, 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.

On this date:

In 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives held its first full meeting in New York; Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was elected the first House speaker.

In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.

In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)

In 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1963, New York City’s daily newspapers resumed publishing after settlement was reached in a 114-day strike. The daytime drama “General Hospital” premiered on ABC-TV.

In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971. s.

In 1987, in his first speech on the AIDS epidemic, President Ronald Reagan told doctors in Philadelphia, “We’ve declared AIDS public health enemy no. 1.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Jane Powell is 91. Actor Don Hastings is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 81. Actress Ali MacGraw is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 81. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 72. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 70. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 70. Actress Annette O’Toole is 68. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 67. Singer Susan Boyle is 59. Actor Jose Zuniga is 58. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 34.

Thought for Today: “Our wisdom comes from our experience, and our experience comes from our foolishness.” — Sacha Guitry, Russian-born French actor-writer-director (1885-1957).