Hillsboro FFA participates in soil judging

Six members from the Hillsboro FFA chapter recently competed in the statewide virtual soil judging contest. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil-related issues that affect agricultural production.

This year, the contest was held virtually. Students looked at pictures and watched videos on the information needed to complete the contest. Each participant had 90 minutes to complete the contest.

Riley Stratton stated that, “With the contest being virtual, we weren’t able to get the full experience as we did last year, but we still learned a lot and hopefully we can get back to the normal contest next year.”

Competing for the Hillsboro FFA were: Riley Collins, Riley Stratton, Trinity Edenfield, Reagan Eastes and Jase Huffman. Ryan Mau finished 52nd out of 1,096 participants in the state. The Hillsboro Chapter finished 36th, out of 100 teams in Ohio. The team also finished third in the county. In the district they finished sixth.

Submitted by Hannah Hopkins, Hillsboro FFA secretary.

Hillsboro FFA members practice soil judging at a local soil pit. Pictured, from left, are Regan Eastes, Rylee Collins, Jase Huffman, Riley Stratton and Trinity Edenfield. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Hillsboro-FFA.jpg Hillsboro FFA members practice soil judging at a local soil pit. Pictured, from left, are Regan Eastes, Rylee Collins, Jase Huffman, Riley Stratton and Trinity Edenfield. Submitted photo