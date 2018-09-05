Ohio Farm Bureau marks 100 years

Ohio Farm Bureau is gearing up for its 100th anniversary in a major way and the yearlong celebration will include lots of ways to join in the fun.

The centennial celebration features a member only concert by country artist Chase Bryant, barn paintings throughout the state, releases of centennial beer and wine, collector edition rifles, a commemorative book, limited edition artwork and lots of collectables including vintage T-shirts, pint glasses, hats and metal signs.

Ohio Farm Bureau was founded on Jan. 27, 1919. The centennial celebration officially kicks off at the 2018 annual meeting Dec. 6-7 in Columbus.

“One hundred years ago Ohio farmers decided they could do more for themselves, their families and their communities by banding together. That idea is as valid and as effective today as it was back then,” said Ohio Farm Bureau President and dairy farmer Frank Burkett III. “This is a great opportunity to remember and celebrate a century of great accomplishments by our members,” he added.

The Chase Bryant concert will be Dec. 7 at 8:30 p.m. in the Columbus Convention Center. This is a private, members only event held at the conclusion of OFBF’s annual meeting. Bryant is a Texas native and was named one of the “Best Things We Saw” at CMA Music Fest 2014‚ by Rolling Stone. The singer/songwriter/guitarist lists influences ranging from Merle Haggard to Tom Petty. Farm Bureau members can visit ofbf.org/centennial for soon to be released concert ticket information.

The concert is free, thanks to exclusive sponsor Nationwide, which was founded by Ohio Farm Bureau in 1926 as Farm Bureau Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and remains Ohio Farm Bureau’s closest and most important partner.

The celebration includes a raffle for a Henry Big Boy .44 caliber magnum, a Henry Golden Boy .22 caliber long rifle and a Ruger rifle—American Farmer Edition. Raffle tickets go on sale in September and the drawing will be held at annual meeting. An additional Henry rifle will be sold at auction during the annual meeting.

North High Brewing will issue a centennial beer and The Winery at Wolf Creek will offer a limited release centennial wine. A historical marker will be dedicated on the campus of Ohio State University to commemorate Farm Bureau’s founding at the university. Details will soon be released on the location and timing of the barn paintings.

Farm Bureau members can get updates on all aspects of the yearlong activity by visiting ofbf.org/centennial.

Submitted by Joe Cornely, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Chase Bryant will be featured at a Dec. 7 concert celebrating Ohio Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_Chase-Bryant-pic.jpg Chase Bryant will be featured at a Dec. 7 concert celebrating Ohio Farm Bureau’s 100th anniversary.